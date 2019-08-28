Two artists unveil potential Gateway sculptures

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two artists unveiled mikettes of Gateway sculptures. One of the two options will be chosen and erected at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Alexander Drive.
Gregory Johnson calls his sculpture ‘the essence of Augusta’. When complete it should stand 17 feet tall. Thomas Sayre - who is known for earth casting - said his piece expresses the unity of Augusta’s varied community.
Greater Augusta Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant said, “It’s very exciting, they’re very different and it’s wonderful to understand the story behind them. They’re very site specific and very specific for Augusta Georgia.”
The models will be up in the municipal building’s gallery for one week. You can vote for your favorite by heading to 535 Telfair Street and submitting your preference there.
