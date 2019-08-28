Teen arrested, female suspect still sought in Graniteville church vandalism

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - On Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m., Aiken County deputies arrested a teen in connection to the vandalism of Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville.
The sheriff’s office is charging 18-year-old Skylar Morris with malicious injury to real property of more than $2,000. His arrest stems from an investigation begun back on Aug. 18 after the church’s Chairman of the Grounds reported that several windows had been broken, doors egged, and profanity written on the building. The warrant for Morris’s arrest states that the damage is in excess of $7,000.
Investigators are still working to identify a second suspect. They believe the other suspect to be female and 14-15 years old.
If you have any information about the identity of the suspects in this case, please contact the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.
