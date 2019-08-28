Teen arrested, female suspect still sought in Graniteville church vandalism

Teen arrested, female suspect still sought in Graniteville church vandalism
Christian Morris (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
By J. Bryan Randall | August 28, 2019 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:22 AM

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - On Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m., Aiken County deputies arrested a teen in connection to the vandalism of Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville.

The sheriff’s office is charging 18-year-old Skylar Morris with malicious injury to real property of more than $2,000. His arrest stems from an investigation begun back on Aug. 18 after the church’s Chairman of the Grounds reported that several windows had been broken, doors egged, and profanity written on the building. The warrant for Morris’s arrest states that the damage is in excess of $7,000.

Investigators are still working to identify a second suspect. They believe the other suspect to be female and 14-15 years old.

We are grateful to several citizens that assisted in providing information that lead to the arrest of Morris. Even though we have an arrest, there is still work to be done with this investigation. It is my hope that this serves as an example of what is possible from the collaborative efforts between citizens of Aiken County and the Sheriff’s
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt

If you have any information about the identity of the suspects in this case, please contact the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.