Shooting on Wrightsboro Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd.
The Sheriff’s Office says that a male victim has been shot in the neck and has been taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance.
Deputies are searching for the suspect who was last seen running towards TJ Maxx. He is a black male in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans with white shoes.
Investigators are on the scene and FOX 54 will keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.