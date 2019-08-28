Sen. Johnny Isakson will resign, citing progression of Parkinson’s Disease

MARIETTA, GA (WFXG) - Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) announced Wednesday that he would be resigning his U.S. Senate seat at the end of 2019. The senator cites the progression of his Parkinson’s Disease as the reason for his retirement.
Isakson’s Senate term ends in 2022, and there will be three years left in the term when he vacates the seat in December. Isakson, 74, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. In July, Isakson fell in his D.C. apartment and suffered four fracture ribs and a torn rotator cuff. On Monday, Isakson underwent surgery at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta to remove a 2-centimeter renal cell carcinoma from one of his kidneys.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.