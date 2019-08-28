Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opens $1.3M Special Operations Center in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has a secret isolated among brush and sitting on several acres off Mike Padgett Highway. It’s not private but it’s covert - so we are unable to share exactly where it’s located.
“We’re extremely proud of it. When we first purchased it the land and the buildings weren’t in the best shape but we saw the potential," said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree.
The sheriff cut the ribbon on the new, state of the art Special Operations Precinct. Narcotics, special operations and tech investigators now work from these three renovated buildings. The sheriff says this facility is important because it’s tucked away from the public - making it hard for criminals to track their moves. For example, the narcotics division used to be downtown - and performing covert operations so close to criminals was challenging.
“We can do surveillance, we can do wiretap. Operation planning uninterrupted. Through people who want to do counter surveillance to hinder us from that," explained Sheriff Roundtree.
It was hard for some in attendance to find, which was one of the initial attractions for the sheriff - considering the investigations he envisioned taking place there, he said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“If you’re coming down here, you’ve got to be coming to this building. It’s no road to come through,” the sheriff laughed. “We think it’s going to be very beneficial for special operations for drug operations, raid planning, tactical operations of that nature,” he said.
The $1.3 million project stemmed from a $50,000 investment he made five years ago. That initial purchase of the land and buildings from the Augusta Department of Juvenile Justice (YDC) was made possible by asset forfeiture funds - or money seized from criminals. The remaining money came from SPLOST funds.
Employees that used to work from a closet now have more space to conduct investigations.
“We execute search warrants, we help with intel, we do surveillance with narcotics. we do things out of the sight of the public until it’s time to hit a targeted area," said Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Humphries.
Sgt. Humphries works in the special operations building - a.k.a. crime suppression building. That’s where the explosive ordinance disposal unit (EOD)/bomb squad and K9s.
Sheriff Roundtree believes the new facility shows his commitment to the community to cut crime. He hopes to expand onto four surrounding acres.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.