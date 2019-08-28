Engineers study problematic area under Olive Road overpass while CSX repairs latest damage

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Olive Road Overpass in Richmond County is an important route for thousands of drivers. It’s closed right now for repairs - a vehicle slammed into it weeks ago, damaging the bridge and train tracks.
CSX data shows that’s the 8th time an incident like that has been reported there this year. Tall trucks crash into the 10.5 foot high structure so much, a representative from CSX said the company wants to eliminate the issue - and close it.
Augusta’s engineering department, commissioners and residents believe closing that overpass should be the last option. Engineers discussed implementing speed bumps, street signs with LED lights and a detour for large trucks Tuesday.
“Once you adjust to going a certain way, coming back a certain way. Now, all of a sudden you’ve got to go out of your way, it may seem like a small chore but it’s not. Some of the residents, like me, we’ve been there so long it’s a big inconvenience," said Emanuel Johnson, who has lived near the overpass since 1979.
District 1 Commissioner Bill Fennoy said, “No trucks. If we put other than a pickup ‘no trucks allowed’ then I think that would vastly decrease the number of incidents we have at that location.”
There are several signs along Olive Road that notify drivers about the crossing’s height. That road under the overpass will remain closed while the city’s engineers evaluate those additional safety features.
