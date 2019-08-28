Drier Weather Pattern To End The Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We’re back to the 90s in today’s forecast, and the humidity makes it’s return too. While most will see high temperatures near normal in the low-90s, heat index values will approach the triple-degree mark this afternoon.
Clouds early in the day will give way to more sunshine. An isolated shower is possible early this afternoon for our southeastern counties, places like Bamberg, Allendale, and Jenkins, otherwise most of the CSRA should stay dry.
A cold front approaches and moves across the region in the late afternoon and evening. While this front will not cool down temperatures, a much drier air mass will build in behind it and sunshine with low humidity will close out the workweek.
Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-60s under mostly clear skies.
As we approach the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, we have a lot to talk about in the tropics. Developing late yesterday, Tropical Storm Erin is the fifth named storm of the season and will continue to trek off to the northeast with very little to no impact on the United States.
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Dorian. Tropical Storm Warnings, Watches and Hurricane Watches are posted for the Islands. Whipping winds, and torrential rain will provide potentially devastating impacts over the next 24 hours. As Tropical Storm Dorian moves across the Islands, some weakening is likely, but as it continues to move northwestward into the warm Atlantic waters, further strengthening is forecast. With the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Dorian is set to become a Category 1 Hurricane as early as Friday morning.
The long-term forecast track for Tropical Storm Dorian brings the strong cyclone to the Florida Coast as a Category 2 Hurricane by the end of Labor Day Weekend. The intensity forecast remains uncertain, and it is important to monitor the progress of the storm over the next 24 hours.
