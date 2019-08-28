Drier Weather Pattern To End The Week

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Dorian. Tropical Storm Warnings, Watches and Hurricane Watches are posted for the Islands. Whipping winds, and torrential rain will provide potentially devastating impacts over the next 24 hours. As Tropical Storm Dorian moves across the Islands, some weakening is likely, but as it continues to move northwestward into the warm Atlantic waters, further strengthening is forecast. With the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Dorian is set to become a Category 1 Hurricane as early as Friday morning.