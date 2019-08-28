Columbia County School District recognizes their teacher of the year finalists

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Thirty-one teachers from each school were recognized by the Columbia County School District on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
After the individual recognition, five teachers were named as the finalists for the district’s teacher of the year. Among the five finalists is Valery Dinkins, who was the Teacher of the Year for the 2003-2004 school year.
“I’m really, still in shock and surprised, but I’m very humbled and excited to be able to represent Martinez Elementary School in the county five finalists," said Dinkins.
Here are the five finalists:
- Ms. Samaritan Bess Simmons of Lakeside Middle
- Mr. Thomas Holtzner of Evans High School
- Ms. Erin Kwon of Grovetown Middle School
- Ms. Valery Dinkins of Martinez Elementary School
- Mr. David Phillips of Greenbrier Middle School
The District Teacher of the Year will be announced in October at the annual Teacher of the Year Banquet.
