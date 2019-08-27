U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham gets Aiken voters fired up for 2020 elections

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -South Carolina Senator, Lindsey Graham spoke at The Aiken Republican Club’s luncheon at Newberry Hall Tuesday.
He addressed his position on multiple political issues. Graham says he and President Donald Trump may have gotten off to a rocky start but now the two see eye to eye. He encourages South Carolina voters to help re-elect Trump in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
Aiken’s Mayor, Rick Osbon was at the luncheon Tuesday and says the senator doesn’t shy away from addressing issues, “I think it’s that very difference and willingness to express differences of opinion that President Trump likes and now has learned to rely on Lindsey graham so much as an adviser and friend."
Mayor Osbon says Senator Graham did a good job informing Aiken’s republican voters on where we stand as a county. He believes the senator’s appearance was beneficial and will help them make an informed decision at the polls in 2020.
