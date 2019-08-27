Two girls missing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 2 missing girls.
The sheriff’s office says 10-year-old Emily Anne Piazzi and her 15-year-old sister, Savannah Marie Piazzi were last seen on the 5200 block of Woodbridge Dr. at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. It’s believed witnesses saw them in the area around the 200 block of Raleigh Dr. later that day.
If you have any information on there whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ron Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.
