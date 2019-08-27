Tracking Showers, Storms, and the Tropics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The umbrella will prove a useful tool today. Wet weather is moving into the CSRA and will continue throughout the better portion of the day.
Expect showers and storms to increase in coverage by the late afternoon and evening commute. Heavy rain will be the main concern, and flooding on the roadways is possible. Showers will taper after midnight, and we’ll wake up to mostly cloudy skies.
A warm front pushes north across the region today, and some will warm up faster than others. Regardless, high temperatures will remain below-normal in the mid-80s. Overnight, temperatures will settle in the low-70s across the CSRA. The 90s are back in the forecast by tomorrow, we’ll stay warm through the start of the weekend.
A chance for showers is possible Wednesday afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny skies finish out the work week.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season is nearing it’s peak, and things are starting to heat up in the tropics. We’re tracking two systems, Tropical Depression Six off the coast of North Carolina, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Erin overnight, and Tropical Storm Dorian, moving across the eastern Caribbean.
Tropical Depression Six poses no threat to the United States despite its strengthening, and will drift off to the northeast over the next few days.
We’re watching Tropical Storm Dorian very closely as it continues it’s north-westward track across the Caribbean. Strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours, to near Hurricane strength by the time the storm approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been posted for the Islands and surrounding locations, as well as a Hurricane Watch.
It is too soon to determine how Tropical Storm Dorian will impact the United States, but it is important to monitor over the next 2 days, and have a severe weather plan in place.
