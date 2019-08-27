Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald to attend Jessye Norman School of Arts annual benefit concert

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Jessye Norman School of Arts will hold their annual benefit concert on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The concert will take place at the Miller Theater in Downtown Augusta and feature six-time Tony Award winning actress and singer Audra McDonald. McDonald’s other distinguished awards include two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a 2015 National Medal of Arts presented by President Barack Obama.
Tickets will start at $25 for students and $54 for adults. They will be available at the Miller Theater and a ticket release date will be announced.
For more information about the event, visit the Jessye Norman School of Arts website.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.