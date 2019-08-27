Gas leak in North Augusta, near Bolin Rd. and West Martintown Rd.

North Augusta Public Safety closing off part of Bolin Road due to a gas leak (Source: wfxg)
By Mikaela Thomas | August 27, 2019 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 3:48 PM

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - North Augusta Public Safety officials advised citizens Tuesday, Aug. 27 that a gas line has been broken.

Officials say that the gas line is leaking natural gas near the corner of Bolin Rd. and West Martintown Rd.

At this time, North Augusta Public Safety officers are diverting traffic near the area. Bolin Rd. is closed from Robinson Dr. to West Martintown Rd.

Authorities are asking that commuters avoid the area while emergency crews work to stop the leak.

Posted by North Augusta Public Safety on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

