Facegroup helps teachers with school supplies

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s back to schools season and students are heading back to classrooms all over the country. And volunteers, organized through a Facebook group, are helping to make sure those classrooms are well-stocked.
Pencils, paper, glue sticks, and sticky notes can all be found on a typical school supply list. They’re basic necessities for a classroom, but the price can add up quick.
Abby Hudson is a 5th-grade teacher at North Augusta Elementary School. “It takes a lot of money to supply a classroom. We are blessed in Aiken County to be given a supply check each year, but unfortunately it doesn’t cover everything that I need.”
Now in her fourth year teaching, Hudson says she has trouble getting everything on her back to school list. At least she was, until she discovered the Support A Teacher group on Facebook. “I would not have been able to purchase most anything on this. I would’ve been able to purchase the important things, but as far as the white board, that’s an extra that I would not have been able to afford, and the ten books.”
Courtney Jones, a teacher in Texas, created the group in July. It started with a simple idea: create an Amazon wish list, post it in the group and #clearthelist. “Initially I just wanted a place for teachers to give back to teachers. I didn’t think it would go viral so quickly, but with how hungry we are and how desperately we need these things, obviously it blew up.”
In just 2 months, more than 200,000 teachers joined the group. It spread like wildfire and has helped teachers like Hudson clear their lists.
“It just enhances our instruction. The ability to provide our students with the high quality instruction that we so desperately want to give our students in Aiken County. We want our students to be successful and I think these tools allow them to be even more successful,” says Hudson.
She thinks is says a lot about the heart teachers everywhere have. “Even within our own school, we’re always supporting each other, offering things if somebody needs something, but with this Facebook group, it was just awesome to see teachers who had no idea who I was who were clear across the country gifting things to me and my class.”
She encourages anyone who has a wish list to join the group and see what they’re blessed with. Teachers can also go to donorschoose.org/clearthelist and sign up that way.
