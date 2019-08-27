Congressman Tim Ryan visits Paine College

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Paine College hosted Congressman Tim Ryan on Monday, Aug. 26.
Among many topics, the Ohio representative talked guns, taxes, police and community relations and the education system. He had a crowd of mixed ages who asked tough questions, and was met with a standing ovation after his closing statement.
“You build it out. You get a message that connects, like ours is. You start building endorsements from the grassroots up, which we are. It takes a little more time, but it’s a little more stable, and it’s solid, and it’s something we can run on," said Congressman Ryan.
Congressman Ryan says his campaign will be announcing major endorsements later this week.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.