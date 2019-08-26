Wadley police officer dies in car crash

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Wadley Police Department confirms the death of one of their own, Daniel Thomas.
According to the Wadley Police Department Facebook page early Sunday morning Thomas was involved in a single vehicle car crash on Hwy 1 south of Wrens. Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time. Officer Thomas’ remains will be escorted to the GBI crime lab Monday morning.
The Wadley Police Deparment comment on Officer Thomas by saying, “Thomas was such a devoted, patriotic, brave, officer who loved helping people.”
