Richmond County deputies seek man wanted in forgery case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a forgery case.
Deputies are looking for the man pictured above.
Authorities said the forgery happened at the SunTrust Bank on the 2500 block of Peach Orchard Road on June 4, 2019.
If you have any information on the man pictured above or the incident, deputies ask you to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.
