Pleasantly Mild with Showers Midweek

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Good Morning CSRA. A refreshing start to this Monday, with high temperatures, below normal for the end of August, in the mid-80s.
Conditions will remain dry and mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon, with a few peeks of sunshine. Get outside and enjoy the nice feel, because temperatures will rise back to the 90s by the middle of the workweek.
Overnight, low temperatures will settle in the low-70s with plenty of clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible after midnight and closer to dawn. The risk for showers and thunderstorms increases throughout the day tomorrow, especially during the afternoon.
High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s. Tuesday night low temperatures will settle in the low-70s, and shower and thunderstorm activity is forecast to continue.
Wednesday may start off rather damp and dreary, but drier conditions are expected late in the day. Temperatures rebound to the low-90s midweek.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.