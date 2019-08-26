Aiken Stichin’ Bells and the Aiken Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild host Meet the Artist reception

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A group of guild members put their needlepoint skills to work at a Meet the Artist reception in Aiken Sunday.
The Aiken Stichin’ Belles, a chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America, and the Aiken chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild joined forces to promote and share their knowledge of needle art at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
Many of the members including the American Needle Point President Becky Buie have their work on display in the museum. Buie says her needlepoint was inspired by a piece of artwork.
“I was drawn to it when I saw it in a catalog for class and it just spoke to me to do that,” said Becky Buie, ANG President.
Members are able to further their love of needlepoint and perfect their craft by hosting gatherings like these.
“That’s one of the reasons we get together so we can learn from each other, see what someone has that we haven’t seen before. We can learn the stitch they have that we haven’t tried before, it’s really important to share all that,” said Carole Overton, Guild member.
Their artwork will continue to be displayed until September 15th and they encourage people to join their organizations.
