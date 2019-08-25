Viral Pro Wrestling put on Mikey Galeno’s Summer of Quack

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Viral Pro Wrestling put on a show today for “Mikey Galeno’s Summer of Quack” at the Warren Road Community Center.
Many people packed out the gym to watch their favorite local and national wrestlers including The Ugly Ducklings. Mikey Galeno, manager of The Ugly Ducklings, from Augusta hosted the event and was excited to give back to his city.
"This is me giving back to my hometown, my friends, my family is here and this is a big show for viral pro wrestling. We got Christopher Daniels, The Ugly Ducklings, Eli Drake, the Gym Nasty Boys. This is just a show we’ve been putting together to give back to the Augusta Community, " said Mikey Galeno, manager of The Ugly Ducklings.
Viral Pro Wrestling owner Joshua Hancock says he excited about this event and looks forward to more events in the future. “Each and every show gets bigger and better. We meet new people, new fans, and the word is spreading fast and that’s what I’ve always wanted.”
“Professional wrestling is amazing, but what makes professional wrestling are these people right here,” said Sean Legacy, Viral Pro Wrestling competitor.
Viral Pro Wrestling’s next event will be on October 12th. If you would like to know more information visit their Facebook page.
