Viral Pro Wrestling gets rough and rowdy at Augusta show

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Things are going to get rough and rowdy at Warren Road Community Center this weekend.
That’s because it’s being transformed into a wrestling arena right now. Joshua Hancock, Owner of Viral Pro Wrestling, says, “it’s a two day process. Even the next day we’re still setting things up.”
Viral Pro Wrestling is a three year old promotion company out of the CSRA and is putting on “Mikey Galeno’s Summer of Quack” Saturday, Aug. 24.
“Mikey Galeno, which is a resident of Augusta, manages The Ugly Ducklings, which is a tag team known worldwide," says Hancock. "They will be here and Mikey will be hosting the show.”
Joining the Ugly Ducklings in the ring are two VPW local wrestlers, two all elite wrestlers and other wrestlers from the national wrestling alliance.
“This is our second outing to Augusta. We did pretty well the first time and we’re expecting a huge turnout this time, as well," said Hancock.
The group typically hosts shows every two months in Thomson, but has already sold over 200 tickets for tomorrow’s show, and expects a good number of door sales.
Hancock says that the group "provide[s] a very family friendly environment, a very entertaining show, and if you’ve never been to one of our shows, I recommend coming because it’s better than anything you’ll see on tv.”
He jokes that “it’s a virus. A virus spreads of course. Our promotion is spreading like wildfire, and we tell all our fans, come and get infected.”
VPW also airs highlights from their previous shows and is on FOX 54 with their show called “Toxic” every Sunday at 1 a.m.
Doors open Saturday at 4 p.m. and the bell rings at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and are $13 for general admission and $15 to be up close and personal with the wrestlers.
For more information, visit Viral Pro Wrestling’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.