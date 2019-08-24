Shooting suspect on the loose in Sardis

SARDIS, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Sardis.
At around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the intersection of Girard Ave. and Sapp St. for a reported shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Jeramiah Gardner shot at his stepfather and fled east from the 700 block of Girard Ave.
The sheriff’s office says Gardner is wearing black pants and no shirt. He is carrying a black semiautomatic handgun.
If you have any information on Gardner’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.