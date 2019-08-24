Burke County offers new “Safe Exchange Zone”

BURKE COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a “Safe Exchange Zone”.
The zone is located to the left of the main entrance of the new Judicial Center on Sixth St. Its purpose is to provide the community an area to safely conduct internet and/or custody exchanges. The sheriff’s office is hoping this can cut down on incidents of fraudulent activities, other criminal activities, and custody disputes.
It is under a 24 hour video surveillance. Deputies are in the Judicial Center Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be available if anyone wants them to meet outside during the exchange.
