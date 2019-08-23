Showers and thunderstorms this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Good Morning CSRA. Starting off the day today will feature plenty of sunshine, but as we head into the afternoon, you’ll want to keep the umbrella close by. Showers and t-storms are likely to develop after lunch time and will pick up closer to the evening rush. Heavy rain is the biggest concern and localized flooding is possible on the roadways. It will be another hot one today, with high temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index values in the 100 degree range. Tonight, showers and t-storms will continue for most, otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will settle in the low-70s.
Unfortunately, the weekend is shaping up to be a rather wet one. A cold front will approach the region Saturday and pass through the CSRA early Sunday morning. Showers and t-storms are likely to begin Saturday afternoon, but the heaviest and most consistent coverage will be overnight Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low-90s to upper-80s on Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures will cooldown into the mid-80s. The next workweek starts off will below-normal temperatures in the 80s, but quickly rebound into the mid-90s.
