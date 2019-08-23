Showers and thunderstorms this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Good Morning CSRA. Starting off the day today will feature plenty of sunshine, but as we head into the afternoon, you’ll want to keep the umbrella close by. Showers and t-storms are likely to develop after lunch time and will pick up closer to the evening rush. Heavy rain is the biggest concern and localized flooding is possible on the roadways. It will be another hot one today, with high temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index values in the 100 degree range. Tonight, showers and t-storms will continue for most, otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will settle in the low-70s.