Parsons cyber security company moves into Cyber Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Cyber Center officially welcomed a new business Thursday.
Parsons, a cyber security company, celebrated with Mayor Hardie Davis and members of the chamber for a ribbon cutting. The company works in cyber, intel, space and defense services both physically and digitally. The 75-year-old company currently has 26 employees at their Augusta location.
The CEO Charles Harrington says it was a no brainer to come to augusta, as the company goes where army cyber goes. “It’s got a lot of academia here, producing students who are going to be future employees. With Army cyber, we have people learning the customers mission, being trained and then will come out and join the workforce in companies like ours.”
Harrington says the company is already looking to expand here and hopes to double their workforce in the next few months.
