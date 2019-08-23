McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office make arrests in Kelly Rd. murder

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office have made arrests in the Kelly Rd. murder.
On Aug. 22, at approximately 11:30 p.m. 22-year-old Sanriquez Antonio Williams was arrested for the murder of Gabriel Jackson Jr. The body of Jackson was found Aug. 13 around 8 p.m. by a McDuffie County Deputy Sheriff on routine patrol.
The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were able obtain a search warrant for the residence of 459 White Road in Columbia County. The MCSO says the The Columbia County SWAT made contact with Williams at this residence where he surrendered.
The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office says earlier this week a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Jackson’s death. He is currently in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Williams is being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.
