Groundbreaking ceremony held for new building at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University held a groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate the start of construction for a new College of Science and Mathematics building.
Dozens of people attended the event including the president of the university and the dean of the new building to welcome the seventy million dollar project. The building will be nearly one hundred and twenty five thousand square feet of space including new laboratories and classrooms. What people are looking forward to most is the new location.
"The proximity of this facility to the research core of this campus is huge. We have plans to have a literal bridge that takes the students from the building into the research building we have here. That allows us to take advantage of the facilities we already have” says Augusta University president, Brooks Keel.
The college of science and mathematics dean, John Sutherland, says in two more years they expect to be moved into the building along with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
