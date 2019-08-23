Augusta entrepreneur wants you to embrace your natural beauty

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With more and more women trading chemicals and straighteners for rocking their natural curls, one Augusta woman is working to make that transition easier.
Jasmine Ryans says it all started with a vision from God. That was nearly two years ago. Now, Soul(tre) is a faith based company that specializes in toxin-free and plant-based hair, beard and skincare.
Ryans has a background in chemistry. She is formerly a pharmacy technician. She says her research as a pharmacy tech showed her some hair and skin products were filled with toxins. “That was kind of shocking to me because you mean to tell me all these products out here one out of four is maybe known to be safe and that scared me.”
She says her haircare line is bigger than hair, it’s about teaching others to embrace their natural beauty. “I want more women to be able to embrace that and I wanted to be that example for my daughter i want her to be in love with her natural hair."
The products are now expanding and will be sold at a local store. To celebrate, they’ll have a ribbon cutting at Augusta & Co on Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Augusta & Co. will be the first physical location to carry Soul(tre) products.
