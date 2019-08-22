Suspect wanted for card fraud in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in connection with a financial transaction card fraud.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at the Kroger on Wrightsboro Rd. on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The subject is seen in surveillance footage exiting the passenger side of what appears to be an early 2000′s model black or dark blue Toyota Camry or Corolla.
If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1034 or (706) 821-1020.
