Six Flags Over Georgia hosts Annual Military Appreciation Weekend

AUSTELL, GA. (WFXG) - Six Flags Over Georgia will host their Annual Military Appreciation Weekend on Aug. 24 and 25.
During the weekend, active duty military service members will receive free admission, including free admission for up to three dependents with a valid Military Identification card. If a member is currently deployed, a spouse and up to three dependents will receive complimentary admission with a current Military ID card. Active service members can purchase additional 50% off (plus tax) tickets for an unlimited amount of family members or friends.
Veterans and disabled veterans with a valid Military ID or DD-214 will receive one free admission ticket and can also purchase an unlimited amount of tickets for 50% off (plus tax) for family members and friends. Government and civilian and contracted workers will be able to buy an unlimited amount of tickets for 50% off (plus tax).
All admission tickets must be purchased at the gate with a valid Military ID card and must be used during Military Appreciation Weekend. The park will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 and from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.
For more information visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.