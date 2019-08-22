Sheriff’s Office searching for Graniteville church vandals

Sheriff’s Office searching for Graniteville church vandals
Vandalism at Calvary Baptist Church in Graniteville (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
By J. Bryan Randall | August 22, 2019 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 4:44 PM

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects involved in vandalizing a Graniteville church.

At around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 18, deputies responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Ascauga Lake Rd. for reports of damage to the building. The Chairman of the Grounds told deputies that sometime between Aug. 16 and 18, the suspects threw rocks through 11 windows, egged several doors, and wrote profane graffiti on doors.

There is nothing that suggests the vandalism of this church is a hate crime. We want our community to know as well as the members of Calvary Baptist Church, that this senseless and cowardly act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt

If you have any information that could lead to the suspects being identified, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.