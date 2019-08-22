Sheriff’s Office searching for Graniteville church vandals

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects involved in vandalizing a Graniteville church.
At around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 18, deputies responded to Calvary Baptist Church on Ascauga Lake Rd. for reports of damage to the building. The Chairman of the Grounds told deputies that sometime between Aug. 16 and 18, the suspects threw rocks through 11 windows, egged several doors, and wrote profane graffiti on doors.
If you have any information that could lead to the suspects being identified, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.