Richmond County teen arrested for posing with gun inside classroom

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Board of Education is investigating a social media threat. The threat came after a student posted a picture of herself posing with a weapon in a Performance Learning Center classroom on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Brittany Finks.
She’s charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and disrupting a public school. School officials haven’t determined if the weapon’s real. No word yet on how the school system will punish the student. In an email to parents, the school’s principal said the student faces some type of administrative discipline.
