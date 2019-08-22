McDuffie County Fire and EMS is combining forces with The Thomson Fire Department

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - In a meeting Monday, McDuffie County Board of Commissioners and Thomson City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement that will remove the barrier between the city and county fire departments.
Fire Stations will remain where they are, but work under one fire department, Thomson-McDuffie County. There’s already an agreement between county and city fire departments to respond to calls they’re closest to but now, they’ll be on the same pay-grade.
This decision wasn’t unanimous. McDuffie County Commissioner, Rev. Fred Favors voted against the merger- saying there are positives, however, there are details that haven’t been worked out. Like the cost to taxpayers.
“I would hope that it would’ve given the opportunity for the citizens of this community who are going to receive the fee or additional tax to have voiced their opinion and then we would’ve been able to say yes, we would like to go on further or no, we might hold off at this time and then make a decision to look at it for a later date," he says.
Thomson Fire Chief John Thigpen says the departments are expected to be combined by September 8, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.