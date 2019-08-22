Jim Hudson Automotive Group donating $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank

During the event, all six Jim Hudson locations were asked to sell 2,000 vehicles in two months and Jim Hudson, CEO and Founder, could not be more proud of his teams. “Each Jim Hudson Sales Event becomes more successful than the last. I am honored to know that our teamwork led us to this incredible donation. Raising the funds needed to feed one in six local citizens who struggle with hunger is an achievement every Jim Hudson employee can be proud of. We only look forward to a bigger impact next year,” says Hudson.