Jim Hudson Automotive Group donating $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - As a result of their 8th Annual Jim Hudson 2000 Sales Event, Jim Hudson Automotive Group is donating $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank.
During the event, all six Jim Hudson locations were asked to sell 2,000 vehicles in two months and Jim Hudson, CEO and Founder, could not be more proud of his teams. “Each Jim Hudson Sales Event becomes more successful than the last. I am honored to know that our teamwork led us to this incredible donation. Raising the funds needed to feed one in six local citizens who struggle with hunger is an achievement every Jim Hudson employee can be proud of. We only look forward to a bigger impact next year,” says Hudson.
A press conference will be held at the Golden Harvest Food Bank headquarters on Commerce Drive in Augusta on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. The Jim Hudson Automotive Group and representatives from the Golden Harvest Food Bank will host the conference in hopes to raise awareness and discuss the importance of businesses working together to fight hunger in Georgia and South Carolina.
“We are thankful for the Jim Hudson Automotive Group. They are an important partner in our mission. Jim Hudson is a man who truly understands the importance of the community he serves and who cares about the less fortunate,” said Travis McNeal, Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank.
