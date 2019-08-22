Hot & Humid today, a cold front will bring Thunderstorms for the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure in the Atlantic will direct a moist, south flow into the forecast area through Friday. An approaching cold front will move into the region Saturday. The front will stall just south of the area Sunday. The moist south flow on the backside of offshore high pressure will continue. Precipitable water will remain around 1.8 of an inch.
A mid-level shortwave trough evident in the water vapor imagery near the Georgia and Alabama border early this morning may drift northeastward and bring increased moisture and instability. The main concern is possible localized flooding associated with the cold front interacting with high moisture in the forecast area.
