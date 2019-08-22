Dr. Mac Bowman’s Horizon Foundation prepares for its fun ride fundraiser

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Horizon Foundation, a foundation founded by Dr. Mac Bowman, an Augusta cardiologist, is preparing for its ‘fun ride’ fundraiser.
The foundation which was founded in 2018 for the purpose of supporting efforts in the community to enhance the overall well being of its citizens will be conducting a ‘fun ride’ on September 7 at The Commons in downtown Augusta.
Bicycle riders are asked to gather on Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. and ride begins at 9 a.m. and is set to end at Mercedes-Benz of Augusta at 3061 Washington Rd. registration for this event is $25, all proceeds benefit the Horizon Foundation. Local bike shops Chain Reaction & Outspokin’ are participating.
Participants must be 16-years-old older. Visit Horizon Foundation’s website for more information.
