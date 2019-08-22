Digging Deeper: Why Richmond County Solicitor General isn’t taking new marijuana possession cases

In the meantime, that leaves some prosecutors feeling like their hands are tied. Loggins said, “I’m not able to prove that particular part of the law right now.” But, she says this does not mean she is giving people a free pass. “Just because at this time, legally, I’m not able to go forth, there are other consequences that can come from using marijuana. I don’t want people to take this as a stance that I’m condoning use,” she said. Remember that possession charges should not be your only concern. Many jobs drug test, some housing developments drug test, and you can still be prosecuted for DUI if you drive while high.