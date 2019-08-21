When a storm hits, make sure your phone battery will last

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The next six weeks are typically the most active of hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.
While storms are now starting to pick-up, make sure you’re ready in case a storm strikes. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) lists external battery chargers as an essential item for any hurricane preparedness kit, but with 41% of Americans saying they’re not prepared for a natural disaster, many likely don’t have them at the ready.
With hurricane season underway, and with the peak time fast approaching September 10th, our Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies wants to share with you some battery-saving tips so that everyone’s batteries can weather the storm:
- Turn on your phone's battery saving option This is possibly the quickest fix to help slow fast-draining batteries.
- For iPhones: Tap Settings > Battery > Turn on Low Power Mode.
- For Android Phones: Go to Settings, then tap Device care. From there, tap Battery. Select either Off, Mid or Max to extend your battery life.
- Turn Off FacebookThis social network app is often the No.1 battery hog. After you mark yourself as "safe," turn off location settings, background app refresh and push notifications. Depending on whether you have an iPhone or Android, you can perform these functions by going to your phone's settings app, or tapping the three lines in the top right corner of the Facebook app to access the app's settings.
- Reduce location services for all your phone appsFind what apps are using your location and turn off any that aren't critical.
- For iPhones: Tap Settings > Privacy > Location Services. From there you can change your preferences for the apps using your location to Never, While Using the App or Always.
- For Android Phones: Go to Settings, then tap Biometrics and Security. Tap Location, then toggle the Location switch to turn it off. If you prefer, you can also click App Permissions and choose which individual apps you want to restrict.
- Turn off push notification settings for all apps Push notifications may help you stay connected, but receiving them too often can seriously drain your battery. Instead, turn off push notifications and simply check your apps on an as-needed basis.
- For iPhones: Tap Settings > Notifications. Tap any app from the list to adjust push notification settings.
- For Android Phones: Go to Settings, then tap Notifications. From there, you can select which apps you want to receive notifications from.
- Dim your screen Reduce the brightness - even if it's just a little - to save on power.
- For iPhones: Tap Settings > Display & Brightness > then adjust the slider at the top. Or just swipe up from the bottom of your home screen to adjust.
- For Android Phones: Go to Settings > Display > then adjust the slider at the top. Or just swipe up from the bottom of the screen and adjust the slider to your preferred brightness.
- Purchase external power Many external power banks have enough power to charge your phone multiple times. Make sure to charge this extra battery before the storm hits. If you’re looking for a power source that can charge two phones two to three times and last a few days, you’ll want a power bank with a capacity of 22,000 mAh (milliamp hour) or more. Some power banks also come with additional features, like LED lights, which can be helpful if you’re left without electricity.
For more information, go to the National Hurricane Center’s website at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.