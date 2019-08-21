Three people wanted in Publix shoplifting in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three individuals that are wanted in reference to shoplifting.
Authorities say two black females and one black male entered Publix at 403 Fury’s Ferry Road. Deputies say the suspects concealed over $500 of facial cream products, and left without paying for the items.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident are asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 706-541-2848.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.