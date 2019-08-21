Third person arrested in The Scene nightclub fight

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person in connection to the fight outside of downtown bar, The Scene.
Deputies say, 40-year-old Michael Gordon was arrested and charged with one count of making false statements. In the indictment, Gordon knowingly and willingly made false statements to Investigator Jonathan Counts.
In the initial report, Gordon falsely told investigators that a black male ran up to Brittany Stevens and struck her with his knee, a statement Gordon admitted was false.
FOX 54 is working to obtain more information surrounding this incident.
