39th annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival badges available now

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Advanced badges are now on sale for the 39th annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival.
If you would like to attend this year’s festival, presented by the Greater Augusta Arts Council and the City of Augusta, you can visit: Cadence Bank locations (formerly known as State Bank), Vintage Ooollee, Augusta & Co, Sacred Heart Cultural Center, New Moon in Aiken, or online at the Arts in the Heart website.
Badges will be good for the entire weekend and will cost $7 in advance and $12 at the gate. Children ages 10 and under can attend for free.
This year’s festival will include: a Global Food Village with authentic, international food from 26 countries, a Fine Arts and Crafts Market with more than 160 juried fine arts and crafts booths, an interactive Family Area, a Young Artists Market which allows school-aged artists to sell their work, five stages where there will be live local and regional talent, and a craft beer garden.
The scheduled dates and times for the festival are as follows:
Friday: September 20 from 5 p.m -9 p.m.
Saturday: September 21 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday: September 22 from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
