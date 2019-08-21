Summit to connect veterans with mental health resources.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One local organization is working to improve mental health services for veterans.
The Charlie Norwood Veteran Affairs Medical Center hosted a mental health summit.
The center hopes through this event, they’ll be able to collaborate with other mental health agencies to combat veteran suicide rates.
Dustin Wright, chief of mental health services, says their main goal is to connect veterans with local mental health services.
Wright says, “we want to be sure that our veterans have awareness of what’s in the community and what’s to offer them. There are a lot of good services that are helping veterans with PTSD, depression, suicide crisis and homelessness. “
Wright adds he feels there’s a lack of awareness on how to connect veterans with care and that’s why he says this event is so important
