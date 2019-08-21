Richmond County school improving, according to statistics

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Board of Education statistics show that Richmond County Schools are improving.
The number of disciplinary actions and incidents the school district saw went down, year over year. Representatives attribute the change to the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program. It’s focused on relationship building between both students and mentors, and peer to peer.
In 2017-2018, schools saw a total of 55 incidents, and only 54 in the following year. This decrease seems small, but not once you factor in the amount of growth the district has seen.
RCSS Director of Communications Kaden Jacobs says, “One of the things that’s been really really great about that is that, we’ve had about 900 to 1,200, depending on what numbers you look at, new students in the last year, so more students, higher test scores, lower discipline incidents. All of that is very positive.”
Teachers in schools undergo training from PBIS, and Jacobs says all Richmond County Schools follow the principles of the program.
