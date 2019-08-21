17 new bus shelters will be installed across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Bus shelters can make all the difference while waiting on public transportation in the rain or shine. Commissioners and several city departments have looked into getting some with SPLOST funds for months.
Now, 17 locations across the CSRA are set to get new bus shelters. Tuesday, commissioners unanimously voted to approve the $98,685 purchase. The transit department plans to buy them from Austin Mohawk and Company, LLC. for $5,805 each. Each will consist of a shelter and bench with solar lighting.
“We had shelters they were bringing from Jacksonville, heard they were going to go up - didn’t get put up by our former director. This is long overdue when you have over 600 plus bus shelter stops," said District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom.
FOX 54 caught up with Jennifer Miller, who was waiting for the bus in front of National Hills on Washington Road Tuesday evening. “I would really appreciate it, though, if they did add a lot more bus stop shelters. Especially towards the Augusta Mall area as well, they only have one as I’ve seen on Wrightsboro Road. Also, north Leg and Wylds Road and definitely up and down Washington Road," she said.
Transit manager Sharon Dottery said ridership determined which shelters to install first. She said this is only the first phase - more shelters will come.
