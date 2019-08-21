Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman to co-judge Augusta’s first Latte Art Throwdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Buona Caffe Artisan Roasted Coffee is hosting Augusta’s first Latte Art Throwdown on Friday, Aug. 30.
The competition is to take place at Buona Caffe’s barista training center located at 520 Reynolds Street. Baristas will compete for cash, prizes, and, most importantly, bragging rights. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the throwdown will start at 7 p.m..
A latte art throwdown is known as a head-to-head tournament to see who can design the best latte art from steamed milk. It will consist of a 16-person bracket in four rounds with single eliminations.
Judges include two coffee professionals and local artist Leonard “Porckshop” Zimmerman who is creating a one-of-a-kind “Happy” button just for the event. Cucina 503′s food truck will be at the location, as well as, Evan Grantski from Grantski Records to DJ and sell records. There will be a raffle to benefit Lynndale Inc., a local nonprofit that serves developmentally disabled adults.
“For Augusta’s first-ever latte art competition, we wanted to go all out,” said John Curry, co-owner of Buona Caffe. “The coffee industry has been extremely generous with prizes for the winners, swag for all the competitors, and coffee-centric prizes for our raffle. If you are into coffee, you do not want to miss this event!”
Admission is free to onlookers and costs $10 to compete.
For more information, call Buona Caffe at (706) 869-4074, visit BuonaCaffe.com, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
