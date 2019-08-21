H54K: Tysley Shine a rising star from Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Tysley Shine is definitely destined to be a star.
At 6 years old, this model and aspiring actress got a big surprise when her runway performance went viral. Tysely says “that was crazy insane” and is excited to now have a YouTube channel of her own. Her unexpected “slay on the runway” caused quite a buzz and had people asking where did she learn all of her model moves.
Tysley says she doesn’t know how she knows all “this stuff to do when I’m a fashion girl” and says she really doesn’t know this all happened for her.
Good things continue to happen for Tysley as she caught the eye of talent agent Michelle Prodigo-Suyeyoshi who signed Tysley to her Blossom Models and Talent Agency. Michelle says she instantly saw Tysley’s natural talent and believes that she has a bright future when it comes to not only modeling but on the big and small screen.
There’s lots of excitement as Tysley prepares to model at New York Fashion week and rehearse for upcoming auditions. Her Mom, Jequan Tyler, is over the moon about this unexpected career path her daughter has taken and supports her to the fullest.
Remember the name, Tysley Shine, one of Augusta’s newest rising stars!
