Guess what’s back, the Heat and Humidity for Georgia & South Carolina.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure in the Atlantic will direct a moist south flow into the forecast area through the rest of the workweek. Then, an upper-level low will cross the Northeast and its associated cold front will push into the forecast area over the weekend. The pattern supports high chance to likely probabilities of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The front may linger over the forecast area early next week, keeping a chance of showers in the forecast. On Friday, an upper level trough will swing through the Northeast with the associated cold front pushing into North Carolina.
Scattered convection will therefore be possible on Friday, but there is a much better chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday as the front stalls over the area. The front will be dissipating on Monday, but high pressure off the coast will cause onshore flow which will then continue to fuel convection. Onshore flow is expected to persist on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool somewhat over the weekend and into the beginning of next week with highs mainly in the 80s.
