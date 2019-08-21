Augusta Regional Airport and Children’s Hospital of Georgia team up to tackle childhood cancer

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Augusta Regional Airport and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia are partnering up to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network during Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21, the airport will be selling $1 gold pin-wheels from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the main entrance. All funds will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network to expand awareness and raise money for research in areas like causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatments, and cure of every childhood cancers.
Catherine Stewart, associate director of Development at Children’s says, “community partnerships play a big role in helping raise funds for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia," and, "we are proud to partner with Augusta Regional Airport’s leadership and staff to bring awareness to all of our pediatric patients going through cancer treatment.”
There will approximately be 11,060 new cases of children from birth to the age of 14 diagnosed with some form of cancer in 2019, according to the National Cancer Institute. To learn more about the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and their cancer program, visit their website.
