Aiken County Council approves library renovation funds

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Library is officially getting a face lift. The County Council voted Tuesday to approve $1 million from the Capital Project Sales Tax to go toward some renovations.
The non-profit group Friends of the Library is also bringing $500,000 to the table. The money will be used to repair the steps and make the back of the building handicap accessible.
The next step will be getting estimates on what it will take to modernize the inside of the building, and then re-approaching the council.
