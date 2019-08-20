Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off 2019 campaign

The group has set a goal to have at least 700 teams raise $100,000 for Alzheimer’s research. That is $20,000 more than their 2018 campaign. Over 50 people stopped by to sign up and support the cause. Elizabeth Bragg, Event Chair for this years Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said, “It’s very hard to see them go through that, and I almost feel like it’s just as hard on the caregivers to watch their loved one go through that. When you have that kind of personal experience and you watch that, it really comes to light why we need to have a cure for this disease and why we need to fight for that survivor.”